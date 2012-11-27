STOCKHOLM Swedish finance minister Anders Borg said on Tuesday he was positive on a deal reached on debt relief for Greece but that further talks on loans might be needed already next May.

"Most probably, we are back to discussions on the Greek programme somewhere around May-June," Borg told a bank seminar in Stockholm. "It is likely that more measures will be needed."

"It is a step in the right direction, but one must remember that this is yet another deal to keep things going for a few months."

Eurozone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund clinched a deal on reducing Greece's debt on Monday to release urgently needed loans for the near-bankrupt economy.

