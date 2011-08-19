Swedish authorities moved to calm worries about the domestic banking sector on Friday, with the finance minister and the central bank saying the financial system was holding up under stress and banks had no problems getting funding.

Stock indices round the globe have tumbled in recent days on growing worries that debt problems in Europe and the United States will spark a global recession.

Banking stocks in particular have been hit. However, unlike the last market crisis in 2008, banks in Sweden have not yet had difficulty in accessing liquidity.

Sweden's finance minister said on Friday financial markets in Sweden were functioning, despite high levels of stress.

"We have not seen any sign disruption in the Swedish system," Finance Minister Anders Borg told reporters.

"The stress level is high, but the situation is calmer than we previously experienced."

Sweden's Riksbank backed up his message.

"The (Swedish) banks have full access to liquidity and all (borrowing) markets are open," Mattias Persson, head of the Financial Stability Department at the Riksbank told Reuters.

"We have gone through all our routines and we can supply liquidity if needed, both in crowns and in foreign currencies," Persson said.

In the previous crisis, the Riksbank loaned Swedish banks 100 billion dollars (60 billion pounds) in total between October 2008 and November 2009 and has since strengthened its foreign currency reserves.

Shares in Sweden's banks recovered some of their earlier losses after the comments. Nordea (NDA.ST) the region's biggest bank, was down 3.1 percent at 1318 GMT after having fallen 5.5 percent earlier in the day.

Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) was down 3.2 percent, SEB (SEBa.ST) 3.6 percent having fallen 7.8 percent and 6.4 percent respectively. Handelsbanken SHB.ST pared losses to stand 1.7 percent lower.

While Sweden's banks remain vulnerable to a liquidity crunch, given their heavy reliance on market funding, authorities said they were in a better position than in the last crisis.

Borg said banks had bigger capital buffers and longer funding profiles than in 2008, and the financial system was more solid, adding the nature of the crisis was also different.

"What was so special about 2008 was that there was a risk that large losses in the Baltic would undermine banks' equity," Borg said. "Our judgement is that we don't see such a palpable risk on the horizon today."

Of Sweden's four main banks, three had large exposure to the Baltic region during the last crisis and had to put aside large sums to cover bad and doubtful loans.

Swedbank, the biggest bank in the Baltics, made a 9.5 billion Swedish crown (903.0 million pounds) loss in 2009.

At the end of 2010, Swedish banks took up three of the top five most well-capitalised spots among lenders in Europe, according to the central bank.

