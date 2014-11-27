STOCKHOLM Unaligned anti-immigration party the Sweden Democrats said it will announce on Tuesday whether it will vote in favour of the centre-right opposition's budget, a move which would effectively bring down Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's centre-left minority government.

The Sweden Democrats, an opposition party shunned by other parties in parliament, still holds the balance of power and would if it sided with the centre-right over the budget leave the Nordic country facing a governmental crisis and possibly even new elections.

"We will make our decision at our regular parliament group meeting on Tuesday and announce it immediately afterward," Sweden Democrats economic spokesperson Oscar Sjostedt told journalists after a meeting in the Riksdag.

Asked if the party remained prepared to bring down the government, Sjostedt said: "We are absolutely ready to do that."

(Reporting by Johan Sennero; writing by Niklas Pollard)