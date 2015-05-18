STOCKHOLM It is important to make sure the Swedish exchange rate stays at roughly the same level for some time, Swedish Central Bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Monday.

"It's important that the crown doesn't appreciate too quickly," he said in a speech about Swedish monetary policy.

Ingves also said that rates could be cut below -0.25 percent and that the Riksbank is ready to act again if needed.

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April.

The Riksbank has said it has little or no tolerance for downside surprises in inflation and acted outside its regular rate-setting schedule in March, citing an appreciation of the crown as the reason. A stronger currency would lower the price of imports and thus making it harder to reach the inflation target.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)