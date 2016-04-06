STOCKHOLM Sweden's central bank ought to take a bigger role in financial oversight as it faces a housing market bubble that risks derailing the AAA-rated economy, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said in a speech on Wednesday.

Sweden came through the financial crisis of 2008 relatively well with none of its banks needing to be bailed out. But many worry that ultra-loose monetary policy - the benchmark rate is -0.50 percent - is stoking house prices unsustainably.

The government gave responsibility for ensuring financial stability to the Financial Supervisory Authority in 2013 and questions about its legal authority have led to delays in the implementation of planned tougher mortgage repayment rules.

Ingves, who headed Sweden's efforts to clean up after a domestic banking crisis in the early 1990s, has consistently called for tougher measures to deal with soaring household debt, and wants a bigger role for the central bank.

"The best thing would be to merge the FSA and the Riksbank. Then we would bring together and be able to use the competences of both," he said.

The tools and responsibilities of different actors should be reviewed but Ingves said that "it would be appropriate to use the knowledge and experience the Riksbank has in a better way".

"We need a rethink when it comes to macro oversight."

The European Commission recently warned that high levels household debt threaten the Swedish economy.

Ingves said there were reasons to be cautious in the face of calls for changes in the Riksbank's 2 percent inflation target.

"The target level is not set in stone but a change should not be made lightly," he said.

Recently, the central bank has been widely criticised for focussing too much on reaching its 2 percent target and not taking enough account of the dangers posed by household debts.

(Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Niklas Pollard)