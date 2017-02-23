STOCKHOLM A fragile upturn in inflation and concern about political developments in the United States, Britain and Europe means it is not time to begin talking about raising interest rates, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Thursday.

The Riksbank held policy unchanged at its meeting on Feb. 15, surprising many who expected surging growth and rising inflation to prompt central bankers to remove an easing bias in its own rate forecast.

"Much of the media discussion and even bank economists was about when the Riksbank would go the whole way and start talking about soon beginning to tighten," Jansson told reporters.

"My impression from our discussion (on the rate-setting board), was that we are not there."

He said the monetary policy discussion was dominated by continued concerns about the development in inflation and growing global political uncertainty related to Brexit, a potentially more protectionist United States and developments in Europe, including the banking sector.

"We felt it was too early to start talking about tightening," he said.

Last week, the day after the rate decision, data showed underlying inflation excluding energy prices was 1.2 percent in January, a slight fall from the previous month.

"It underscores that the cautious tone we took in the monetary policy report was right and sensible," Jansson said. "We are very clear that we need further positive steps in terms of the development of underlying inflation."

The Riksbank has slashed rates to -0.50 percent and launched a 275 billion Swedish crown bond-buying programme to fight sluggish inflation.

Ultra-loose policy has fuelled an already strong economy which grew around 3.4 percent last and is seen barely slowing in 2017, sparking worries about a housing bubble, but the Riksbank is worried a stronger crown could choke off price pressure.

"From the weakest levels toward the end of last year, the crown has strengthened 5-6 percent during a short period of time. That is too fast," Jansson said.

"That kind of development cannot continue or we will be guaranteed to have a problem."

The central bank publishes its next monetary policy decision on April 27.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Toby Chopra)