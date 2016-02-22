STOCKHOLM Two of six Swedish rate-setters voted against cut rates on Feb 11 and a majority also appeared hesitant, balancing lower inflation with strong growth, minutes of the central bank's latest policy meeting showed on Monday.

The Riksbank cut its benchmark rate more than expected to -0.50 percent on Feb. 11 and said it was ready to do more to push up inflation, despite roaring growth and growing worries about a housing bubble.

Diving the rate cut were concerns that easier policy abroad could boost the crown and choke off a tentative pick up inflation.

But the minutes suggested some reluctance.

"The minutes have a more hawkish tone than we had expected as all governors expressed doubts on cutting rates further, despite a sharp downward revision of the inflation forecast," Torbjorn Isaksson, economist at Nordea said.

With slow rate rises expected by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the likelihood of more expansionary policy from the European Central Bank in March and negative rates in Japan, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said Sweden should be "proactive".

"It is much more difficult to manage increased monetary policy stimulus abroad after the event," he said in the minutes.

Sweden's crown currency weakened sharply after the Feb.11 decision but has since more than recovered the lost ground and was at around 9.37 to the euro at 0931 GMT.

A strengthening currency could still force the Riksbank to act, with Governor Henry Ohlsson - who voted against the rate cut - saying FX intervention could be the central bank's best option.

However, further measures are certain to draw criticism from those who think ultra-loose policy is already stoking a housing bubble. House prices are growing at a double digit pace and debt levels are rising to alarming levels.

Ingves warned that if nothing is done to address the housing market situation "there are clear risks for very poor economic development".

The latest inflation figures - published after the rate decision - have also raised questions about whether the most recent cut was necessary, with Swedish inflation hitting its highest level since mid-2011 in January.

The Riksbank publishes its next interest rate decision on April 21.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)