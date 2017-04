STOCKHOLM Sweden's economy is developing well with inflation and inflation expectations rising, central bank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said on Friday.

"The Swedish economy is developing well right now, with good growth, falling unemployment and a rising trend in inflation," Ohlsson told reporters.

"We also have inflation expectations which are rising and if you look at the 5-year expectations, we are on the way toward the inflation goal."

