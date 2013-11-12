A woman looks in the window of a shop advertising a 50% off sale in downtown Stockholm in this picture taken July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong

STOCKHOLM Swedish consumer prices fell in October from September adding to pressure on the central Riksbank to follow the European Central Bank and cut rates.

Consumer prices were down 0.2 percent in October from September and decreased 0.1 percent from the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) said on Tuesday.

The statistics office said falling food and fuel prices were the main cause of the month-on-month decline.

Underlying inflation, which strips out interest rate effects, deflated 0.2 percent on the month and was up 0.6 percent on the year.

"This was lower than expected and we had expected flat prices," said Olle Holmgren, economist at SEB.

"This raises the pressure on the Riksbank to cut rates. They should think about it anyway. We reckoned on a 30 percent chance they would cut rates and this hasn't exactly reduced that chance."

The Swedish crown weakened sharply against the euro, falling to around 8.89 from 8.83 before the data.

Yields on 2-year debt were also lower.

Two of the central bank's six-member rate-setting board have consistently argued for policy to be eased to boost growth and get inflation back on track quicker.

The majority has been against but at the last meeting cut the growth outlook and left open a slim chance of a cut in the coming months.

Its main forecast remains, however, that will start to tighten policy at the end of 2014.

