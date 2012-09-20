STOCKHOLM Sweden's Debt Office sees little need to adjust its borrowing forecasts due to the government's expansionary 2013 budget and expects domestic debt to stay in demand among investors from overseas, a senior official said on Thursday.

The government has rolled out a budget with 23 billion crowns of tax cuts and spending measures to bolster Sweden's already robust economy against the euro zone's troubles.

Thomas Olofsson, head of funding at the Debt Office, told Reuters the budget would not have much impact on borrowing plans as the Debt Office had been forecasting measures of about 15 billion crowns.

"The difference is not so great so it is difficult to see that it will have much of an impact on the borrowing forecast," he said.

Sweden has become something of a safe haven for investors during the euro zone debt crisis due to the country's strong economy and prized AAA credit rating status.

But growth in Sweden has now started to slow. The central bank cut rates earlier this month and is widely expected to ease policy further this year, raising questions about whether Sweden can maintain its attractions as a shelter from euro zone turmoil.

Foreign ownership of Swedish bonds hit its highest since at least 1998 in June, according to the statistics office. Overseas investors have bought a net of around 140 billion crowns of Swedish debt over the last year.

After hitting a record low in the summer, yields on Swedish 10-year debt have risen around 23 basis points since European Central Bank head Mario Draghi said in late July he would do what was necessary to save the euro currency.

"This (rise in Swedish yields) is an expression of the fact that the euro crisis has calmed a bit for now. This means there is no panic situation in the euro area just now," Olofsson said.

"But I have no reason to believe that the inflow (of foreign capital) to Sweden is going to cease," he said.

"But it could be the case that it calms down a bit so that it becomes less intensive."

As evidence of strong demand, Olofsson pointed to the fact that a single buyer snapped up all 3.5 billion crowns of 10-year paper at an auction on Wednesday.

There was also strong interest for an auction of index-linked debt on Thursday. The auction was almost nine times oversubscribed and the yield on the five-year paper fell further into negative territory.

($1 = 6.5373 Swedish crowns)

