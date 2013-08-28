A pedestrian walks past a department store with signs advertising a closeout sale in downtown Stockholm in this picture taken July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong

STOCKHOLM Confidence among Swedish manufacturers jumped in August and consumer sentiment rose more than expected, data showed on Wednesday, in a further sign that Scandinavia's biggest economy is picking up again after a weak patch.

The crown strengthened after the two sets of data, which bolstered analysts' view that the central bank may revise up its forecasts for interest rates as early as its meeting next week.

Confidence among Sweden's export-oriented manufacturers jumped 5.2 points in August to 100.1 points, bringing it into line with the historical average level, according to the National Institute of Economic Research, a leading thinktank.

A gauge of consumer confidence rose more than analysts had expected, to 99.3 points, from 98.3 in July.

"Taken as a whole, today's NIER barometer is a further sign that the Swedish economy is starting to pick up pace in the third quarter compared to the second quarter when GDP fell 0.1 percent," Anna Raman, senior economist at Nykredit Markets said.

"It also raises the likelihood that the Riksbank will revise up its rate path in the autumn, possibly as early as its meeting next week."

The central bank's current forecast is for gradual increases in the repo rate - currently at 1.0 percent - starting in the second half of 2014.

The crown strengthened to around 8.67 to the euro, from 8.68 before the data.

Sweden's economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter, but signals since then have been more positive, echoing a stronger outlook for the United States, much of the euro zone and the United Kingdom.

Increased global activity and fiscal stimulus from the Swedish government ahead of an election in 2014 could fuel faster economic growth and push the central bank to tighten monetary policy more quickly than it currently expects.

Lender Swedbank, for one, is more optimistic about recovery. This week, it raised its projection for economic growth next year to 3.1 percent, from its 2.6 percent forecast made in April.

It reckons the Swedish central bank will start raising rates early next year. Nordea economist Torbjorn Isaksson expects a hike in April.

The NIER, which sees growth at 2.5 percent in 2014, said muted inflation meant it expected the Riksbank to start raising interest rates at the start of 2015.

The Riksbank announces its next decision on repo rates and publishes new forecasts on September 5.

The NIER in August changed the way it calculates consumer confidence. The reading previously announced for July had been 100.3 but was revised to 97.9 and then adjusted further on Wednesday to 98.3.

