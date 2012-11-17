Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
STOCKHOLM Sweden's finance minister said on Saturday the government would cut its economic growth forecasts for the country towards the end of the year against a backdrop of weak European and U.S. economies.
"We will present a new GDP forecast a little before Christmas," Anders Borg told journalists, adding that he was referring to a downwards revision.
The once resilient Nordic economy is increasingly feeling the impact of the economic weakness of its trading partners, after avoiding much of it initially, helped by strong public finances.
The centre-right government's current forecasts, from its 2013 budget in September, are for 1.6 percent growth in the export-dependent country this year and 2.7 percent in 2013.
Borg said the global economy was in a difficult situation and it was difficult to predict the length of the downturn but said he had no plans for any short-term stimulus measures.
"It is hard to compensate for the fact Swedish companies are seeing a drop in demand," he said on the sidelines of a conference of the Moderates Party, the biggest party in the centre-right government.
The government in September rolled out an expansionary budget for 2013 and held out the prospect of further stimulus if spillover from the economic downturn in the euro zone got worse.
Unemployment in Sweden is predicted to rise as a wave of redundancies are expected to kick in. Economists widely expect the economy to flatline or even contract in the second half of 2012.
In the second quarter, the economy expanded 0.7 percent from the previous quarter, making an annual growth rate of 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero, writing by Anna Ringstrom. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON Associated British Foods, owner of discount fashion retailer Primark, said on Monday it was not seeing any signs that British consumers were starting to rein in spending, contradicting official data which has pointed to a slowdown.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.