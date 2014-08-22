STOCKHOLM August 22 Sweden's centre-left opposition parties' lead over the governing coalition is steady and the Social Democrats, Green and Left parties would get 48.7 percent of votes if an election were held now, an opinion poll showed on Friday.

Support for the centre-left was down 0.6 percentage points from a week ago, the Sifo poll of 1,254 people conducted between Aug. 18-21 and published by daily paper Svenska Dagbladet, showed.

Support for Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt's minority, centre-right Alliance government stood at 38.0 percent, down 0.5 percent from the previous poll.

The current government is made up of the Moderates, Centre, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties.

The election is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Parties need a minimum of 4 percent of votes to get seats in parliament.

