STOCKHOLM Sweden's centre-left opposition parties remain well ahead of the governing coalition and the Social Democrats, Green and Left parties would get a combined 48.7 percent of the vote if an election were held now, an opinion poll showed on Saturday.

The Sifo poll, published by the Svenska Dagbladet daily, showed support for the opposition down 0.6 percentage point from the previous survey in mid-August, while support for the government bloc was down 0.5 percent.

Support for Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt's minority, centre-right Alliance government stood at 38.0 percent in the poll of 1,254 voters. The current government is made up of the Moderates, Centre, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties.

The election is scheduled for Sept. 14.

The following is a table of opinion poll results:

Bloc standings: Red-Green opposition Government parties

Sifo 23/8/14 48.7 38.0

Ipsos 20/8/14 50.4 35.6

Sifo 16/8/14 49.3 38.5

Sifo 9/8/14 48.7 38.9

Novus 7/8/14 49.0 38.5

Ipsos 28/6/14 49.8 35.6

Novus 28/6/14 50.1 38.0

Sifo 15/6/14 48.8 37.0

Ipsos 30/5/14 50.2 37.2

Novus 29/5/14 50.8 38.4

SCB 27/5/14 51.3 36.8

Sifo 18/5/14 48.5 38.7

Skop 02/5/14 52.0 38.4

Ekot/Novus 01/5/14 51.9 37.3

Ipsos 30/4/14 52.5 36.6

Novus 24/4/14 51.9 36.7

Sifo 14/4/14 51.1 38.6

Ipsos 28/3/14 51.5 38.2

Sifo 16/3/14 50.5 39.0

Demoskop 07/3/14 53.7 34.6

Skop 05/3/14 51.7 38.3

Ekot/Novus 02/3/14 52.1 37.4

Ipsos 01/3/14 52.0 37.8

Novus 27/2/14 51.4 38.4

Sifo 16/2/14 52.8 36.0

Novus 30/1/14 51.1 36.6

Sifo 25/1/14 50.6 38.9

2010 election 43.6 49.3

Individual party standings:

DATE INSTITUTE SDP G L M F C CD SD Fi

23/8/14 Sifo 30.9 10.3 7.5 22.2 6.0 5.5 4.3 10.1 2.3

20/8/14 Ipsos 31.8 11.6 7.0 20.8 6.5 4.0 4.3 9.4 3.4

16/8/14 Sifo 30.3 11.1 7.9 24.6 6.7 3.8 3.4 10.1 2.0

9/8/14 Sifo 30.7 11.4 6.6 23.9 6.1 4.6 4.3 9.0 2.6

7/8/14 Novus 31.8 9.9 7.3 22.4 6.1 5.8 4.2 8.8 2.6

28/6/14 Ipsos 31.1 11.3 7.4 20.5 6.3 5.6 3.3 9.6 3.7

28/6/14 Novus 32.1 11.3 6.7 21.2 6.8 5.6 4.4 8.3 2.9

15/6/14 Sifo 29.4 13.0 6.4 21.2 6.8 5.5 3.5 9.0 3.4

30/5/14 Ipsos 31.3 10.2 8.7 22.6 5.8 4.3 4.5 7.8 3.9

29/5/14 Novus 32.4 10.1 8.3 24.3 6.0 3.9 4.2 7.7 2.1

27/5/14 SCB 35.3 8.0 8.0 22.7 5.3 4,9 3.9 8.1 2.5

18/5/14 Sifo 30.9 10.3 7.3 23.2 7.0 5.0 3.5 8.8 2.9

02/5/14 Skop 34.9 10.7 6.4 23.4 7.8 4.5 2.7 7.3

01/5/14 Ekot/Novus 32.9 10.4 8.6 24.3 5.8 3.8 3.4 8.2

30/4/14 Ipsos 33.1 9.9 9.4 24.6 5.4 3.6 3.0 7.6

24/4/14 Novus 33.5 10.8 7.6 23.7 5.4 4.0 3.6 8.8

14/4/14 Sifo 32.1 10.6 8.4 24.5 6.7 3.8 3.6 8.3

28/3/14 Ipsos 33.5 10.4 7.6 23.6 6.9 4.1 3.7 7.8

16/3/14 Sifo 34.1 10.1 6.3 24.2 5.4 4.7 4.7 8.0

07/3/14 Demoskop 32.7 12.5 8.4 22.6 5.1 3.6 3.3 10.0

05/3/14 Skop 33.8 9.9 8.0 26.5 4.6 4.1 3.1 8.2

02/3/14 Ekot/Novus 34.5 9.5 8.1 24.4 5.8 3.5 3.7 8.7

01/3/14 Ipsos 35.1 9.0 7.9 24.7 6.0 3.5 3.5 7.9

27/2/14 Novus 33.3 9.7 8.4 25.7 4.7 4.2 3.8 8.7

16/2/14 Sifo 34.9 9.7 8.2 22.8 6.7 2.8 3.7 9.5

30/1/14 Novus 33.8 9.2 8.1 24.5 5.1 3.5 3.5 11.0

25/1/14 Sifo 32.9 9.4 8.3 25.4 6.5 3.7 3.3 9.2

2010 election: 30.7 7.3 5.6 30.1 7.1 6.6 5.6 5.7

Parties need a minimum of 4 percent of votes to get seats in parliament

NOTE:

SDP = Social Democrats, lead centre-left opposition bloc

G = Green Party, environmentalist allies of the SDP

L = Left Party, former Communist Party, allies of SDP

M = Moderates, largest in ruling centre-right coalition

F = Folk Liberals, junior member of coalition government

C = Centre, junior member of coalition government

CD = Christian Democrats, smallest in governing Alliance

SD = The Swedish Democrats, far-right, anti-immigrant, unaligned to either centre-left or centre-right blocs

Fi = The Feminist Initiative, left-wing

(Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Niklas Pollard)