STOCKHOLM Sweden's centre-left opposition maintained a clear lead ten days ahead of national elections, two opinion polls published on Thursday showed, with one pointing to a wider lead for the grouping of the Social Democrats, Greens and Left parties.

The three opposition parties would get 48.0 percent of the vote, according to the Novus poll of 1,628 people conducted between Aug. 29 and September 2 and published by television channel TV4. That was up 1.1 percentage points from the previous Novus poll released on Monday,

Support for Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt's minority, centre-right Alliance government stood at 38.1 percent, down 1.3 percent.

A separate Ipsos poll published on Thursday showed support for the centre-left bloc at 48.1 percent, down 0.7 percentage points from the previous survey by the same organisation a week ago.

Ipsos showed support for the centre-right Alliance government at 36.9 percent, down 0.8 percent.

The Ipsos poll, of 1,463 people, conducted between Aug. 22 to Sept. 1 and published by the Dagens Nyheter daily, showed support for the anti-immigration Swedish Democrats' increased slightly to 9.7 percent.

In the Novus poll, that party's support fell 0.4 percentage points to 10.2 percent.

The Ipsos poll gave the left-leaning Feminist Initiative party 4.0 percent, exactly reaching the threshold needed to win seats in parliament for the first time. The Novus poll showed support for Fi up 0.4 percentage points at 2.5 percent.

The current government is made up of the Moderates, Centre, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties.

The election is scheduled for September 14.

