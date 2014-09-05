STOCKHOLM Sweden's centre-left opposition held a comfortable lead nine days ahead of national elections, an opinion poll published on Friday showed, pointing to a wider lead for the grouping of the Social Democrats, Greens and Left parties.

The three opposition parties would get 48.5 percent of the vote, according to the Demoskop poll of 1,250 people conducted between Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 and published by daily Expressen. That was up 2.3 percentage points from the previous Demoskop poll released last month.

Support for Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt's minority, centre-right Alliance government stood at 36.9 percent, down 0.4 percent.

The poll showed support for the anti-immigration Swedish Democrats' fell to 10.8 percent from 12.2 percent in the previous poll.

The current government is made up of the Moderates, Centre, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties.

The election is scheduled for September 14.

