STOCKHOLM Two polls indicated on Friday Sweden's centre-left opposition has a lead of 7.6 percentage points and 6.8 percentage points respectively over the ruling centre-right government before Sunday's election.

Opinion polls have consistently shown the centre left ahead of the centre-right governing Alliance bloc, but the gap has narrowed over the past two weeks.

A poll by Ipsos, commissioned by daily Dagens Nyheter showed the Social Democrat, Green and Left parties, who are not a formal coalition, had 46.4 percent support against 39.6 percent for the four-party Alliance government - a 6.8 percentage points lead. In the latest Ipsos poll, published on Sept. 4, the opposition had an 11.2 percent lead.

A poll by Demoskop published earlier on Friday, commissioned by daily Expressen, showed the opposition had 46.1 percent support against 38.5 percent for the government - a 7.6 percentage points lead. In the previous Demoskop poll two days ago, the gap was 6.3 percentage points.

In the Demoskop poll, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats got 10.2 points and Feminist Initiative, a left-leaning party, got 3.9 percent, below the 4 percent threshold to get into parliament.

In the Ipsos poll, the Sweden Democrats got 9.4 points and Feminist Initiative 3.6 percent.

If the election result were to reflect the polls, the centre left would hold more seats in parliament than the current government but not an outright majority of 175 seats or more. The Sweden Democrats would be able to block government bills by siding with the Alliance.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alison Williams)