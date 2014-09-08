Stefan Lofven, Social Democratic party leader and opposition leader in Sweden, answers questions during a religious meeting in Vargarda on the Swedish west coast, in this August 20, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM The Swedish centre-left opposition's lead over the governing coalition has narrowed to 5.0 percentage points ahead of Sept. 14 elections, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

The Novus poll for broadcaster TV4 showed the three opposition parties - the Social Democrats, Green and Left parties - getting 46.3 percent of votes, down from 48.0 percent in the latest corresponding poll published last week.

Recent opinion polls have consistently shown the centre-left ahead of the governing Alliance bloc with the gap ranging from 4.5 to 11.6 percent.

Support for the centre-right governing coalition, made up of the Moderates, Centre, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties, stood at 41.3 percent, up from 38.1 percent in the previous poll.

The poll, based on interviews with 1,859 participants carried out between Sept. 3 and Sept. 7, showed support for the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats, which is shunned by both the centre-left and centre-right blocs, at 9.5 percent, the broadcaster said.

The following is a table of opinion poll results:

Bloc standings: Red-Green opposition Government parties

Novus 8/9/14 46.3 41.3

Ekot/Novus 7/9/14 47.1 38.5

Sifo 5/9/14 45.0 40.5

Demoskop 5/9/14 48.5 36.9

Novus 4/9/14 48.0 38.1

Ipsos 4/9/14 48.1 36.9

Novus 1/9/14 46.9 39.4

Sifo 29/8/14 46.1 38.8

Novus 28/8/14 49.5 38.4

Ipsos 28/8/14 48.8 37.7

Ekot/Novus 24/8/14 48.8 37.6

Sifo 22/8/14 48.7 38.0

Ipsos 20/8/14 50.4 35.6

Sifo 16/8/14 49.3 38.5

Sifo 9/8/14 48.7 38.9

Novus 7/8/14 49.0 38.5

Ekot/Novus 30/6/14 49.7 36.9

Ipsos 28/6/14 49.8 35.6

Novus 28/6/14 50.1 38.0

Sifo 15/6/14 48.8 37.0

Ipsos 30/5/14 50.2 37.2

Novus 29/5/14 50.8 38.4

SCB 27/5/14 51.3 36.8

Sifo 18/5/14 48.5 38.7

Skop 02/5/14 52.0 38.4

Ekot/Novus 01/5/14 51.9 37.3

Ipsos 30/4/14 52.5 36.6

Novus 24/4/14 51.9 36.7

Sifo 14/4/14 51.1 38.6

Ipsos 28/3/14 51.5 38.2

Sifo 16/3/14 50.5 39.0

Demoskop 07/3/14 53.7 34.6

Skop 05/3/14 51.7 38.3

Ekot/Novus 02/3/14 52.1 37.4

Ipsos 01/3/14 52.0 37.8

Novus 27/2/14 51.4 38.4

Sifo 16/2/14 52.8 36.0

Novus 30/1/14 51.1 36.6

Sifo 25/1/14 50.6 38.9

2010 election 43.6 49.3

Individual party standings:

DATE INSTITUTE SDP G L M F C CD SD Fi

8/9/14 Novus 30.6 8.6 7.1 22.4 6.5 6.9 5.5 9.5 2.2

7/9/14 Ekot/Novus 30.0 9.9 7.2 22.4 6.2 5.1 4.8 10.4 2.6

5/9/14 Sifo 27.0 10.5 7.5 22.1 8.4 4.7 5.3 10.4 1.8

5/9/14 Demoskop 30.7 10.6 7.2 22.2 5.1 4.6 5.0 10.8 2.5

4/9/14 Novus 32.2 8.4 7.4 22.3 5.4 5.1 5.3 10.2 2.5

4/9/14 Ipsos 29.7 11.0 7.4 21.7 6.3 4.4 4.5 9.7 4.0

1/9/14 Novus 30.2 9.6 7.1 23.3 6.4 5.3 4.4 10.6 2.1

29/8/14 Sifo 29.0 11.0 6.1 22.6 5.8 5.9 4.5 11.0 2.9

28/8/14 Novus 32.2 10.6 6.7 21.3 6.8 6.0 4.3 8.9 2.7

28/8/14 Ipsos 32.1 10.1 6.6 22.1 6.4 5.1 4.0 9.6 3.0

24/8/14 Novus 30.8 10.9 7.1 22.9 6.2 4.5 4.0 10.0 2.9

22/8/14 Sifo 30.9 10.3 7.5 22.2 6.0 5.5 4.3 10.1 2.3

20/8/14 Ipsos 31.8 11.6 7.0 20.8 6.5 4.0 4.3 9.4 3.4

16/8/14 Sifo 30.3 11.1 7.9 24.6 6.7 3.8 3.4 10.1 2.0

9/8/14 Sifo 30.7 11.4 6.6 23.9 6.1 4.6 4.3 9.0 2.6

7/8/14 Novus 31.8 9.9 7.3 22.4 6.1 5.8 4.2 8.8 2.6

30/6/14 Ekot/Novus 30.8 12.0 6.9 21.1 6.6 5.5 3.7 9.0 3.3

28/6/14 Ipsos 31.1 11.3 7.4 20.5 6.3 5.6 3.3 9.6 3.7

28/6/14 Novus 32.1 11.3 6.7 21.2 6.8 5.6 4.4 8.3 2.9

15/6/14 Sifo 29.4 13.0 6.4 21.2 6.8 5.5 3.5 9.0 3.4

30/5/14 Ipsos 31.3 10.2 8.7 22.6 5.8 4.3 4.5 7.8 3.9

29/5/14 Novus 32.4 10.1 8.3 24.3 6.0 3.9 4.2 7.7 2.1

27/5/14 SCB 35.3 8.0 8.0 22.7 5.3 4,9 3.9 8.1 2.5

18/5/14 Sifo 30.9 10.3 7.3 23.2 7.0 5.0 3.5 8.8 2.9

02/5/14 Skop 34.9 10.7 6.4 23.4 7.8 4.5 2.7 7.3

01/5/14 Ekot/Novus 32.9 10.4 8.6 24.3 5.8 3.8 3.4 8.2

30/4/14 Ipsos 33.1 9.9 9.4 24.6 5.4 3.6 3.0 7.6

24/4/14 Novus 33.5 10.8 7.6 23.7 5.4 4.0 3.6 8.8

14/4/14 Sifo 32.1 10.6 8.4 24.5 6.7 3.8 3.6 8.3

28/3/14 Ipsos 33.5 10.4 7.6 23.6 6.9 4.1 3.7 7.8

16/3/14 Sifo 34.1 10.1 6.3 24.2 5.4 4.7 4.7 8.0

07/3/14 Demoskop 32.7 12.5 8.4 22.6 5.1 3.6 3.3 10.0

05/3/14 Skop 33.8 9.9 8.0 26.5 4.6 4.1 3.1 8.2

02/3/14 Ekot/Novus 34.5 9.5 8.1 24.4 5.8 3.5 3.7 8.7

01/3/14 Ipsos 35.1 9.0 7.9 24.7 6.0 3.5 3.5 7.9

27/2/14 Novus 33.3 9.7 8.4 25.7 4.7 4.2 3.8 8.7

16/2/14 Sifo 34.9 9.7 8.2 22.8 6.7 2.8 3.7 9.5

30/1/14 Novus 33.8 9.2 8.1 24.5 5.1 3.5 3.5 11.0

25/1/14 Sifo 32.9 9.4 8.3 25.4 6.5 3.7 3.3 9.2

2010 election: 30.7 7.3 5.6 30.1 7.1 6.6 5.6 5.7

Parties need a minimum of 4 percent of votes to get seats in parliament

SDP = Social Democrats, lead centre-left opposition bloc G = Green Party, environmentalist allies of the SDP L = Left Party, former Communist Party, allies of SDP M = Moderates, largest in ruling centre-right coalition F = Folk Liberals, junior member of coalition government C = Centre, junior member of coalition government CD = Christian Democrats, smallest in governing Alliance SD = The Swedish Democrats, far-right, anti-immigrant, unaligned to either centre-left or centre-right blocs Fi = The Feminist Initiative, left-wing

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Tom Heneghan)