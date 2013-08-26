STOCKHOLM Sweden will introduce tighter rules for its banks, worried about some of the highest levels of household debt in Europe, pressuring lenders that already have some of the toughest rules in the region.

Sweden's centre-right government said on Monday it would propose new measures to strengthen financial stability and said that it could further raise capital requirements for the sector - with assets around four times the country's gross domestic product.

Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said that Sweden's banks were well capitalized and robust, but more needed to be done to ensure financial stability.

"It is ... our view that going forward we need to further increase the buffers in the Swedish bank system," Norman told a news conference.

"We will get back on how this will happen, through which tools and so on. But the government's view is that buffers in the bank system need to grow beyond measures already announced and decided upon."

Although none of Sweden's banks went bust during the financial crisis, the country has introduced some of the toughest rules in Europe for the sector, arguing that banks are a bigger part of the economy than in many other countries.

Household debt - at around 170 percent of disposable incomes - is among the highest in Europe, worrying the central bank which has kept monetary policy relatively tight despite high levels of unemployment and a slowdown in the economy.

The central bank has said it wanted a greater role in ensuring financial stability, but the government said the main responsibility for enforcing the new rules should lie with the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Among other things, the government said banks should pay a charge to finance the country's increased foreign currency reserve, needed because the banks borrow heavily in currencies other than the krona.

The government said that the watchdog's new tools could be of "both structural and cyclical nature", but did not specify what they would be.

Last year, Sweden toughened rules for how much banks much put aside to cover possible losses for mortgage lending.

Its lenders already face higher capital requirements than most European peers, with the current 10 percent minimum rising to 12 percent core capital by 2015.

The major banks - Nordea (NDA.ST), Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST), SEB (SEBa.ST) and Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) have been building up capital, raising costs but also making them some of Europe's safest, most attractive lenders for investors.

