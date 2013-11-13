Danish Economy Minister Margrethe Vestager talks to Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg (R) during a European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

STOCKHOLM Sweden's strong currency is a worry, and the low inflation combined with an even stronger crown would create a risk of deflation sticking, Sweden's Finance Minister Anders Borg said.

Swedish consumer prices fell in October, data published on Tuesday showed, putting pressure on the central bank to follow the ECB and cut rates despite the concerns of a majority of rate-setters about credit growth.

The finance minister weighed in on Wednesday, urging the central bank to consider this.

"Deflation is a serious thing."

"I assume the Riksbank takes this seriously."

