STOCKHOLM The Swedish government, due to present its budget next month, will encourage investment in sectors like housing to support ultra-loose monetary policy, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday.

The AAA-rated economy, seen as a safe haven from the eurozone, has one of the strongest growth rates in Europe. That has pushed up the crown, feeding into stagnant prices and fears of Japan-style deflation.

The central bank has taken the historic step of adopting negative rates and launching bond purchases - steps not deemed necessary even during the 2008-2009 crisis. Some argue there is little more the central bank can do.

Andersson said the government, which consists of her Social Democrats and the Green Party, should make sure interest rate cuts were used to boost investment.

"What we can do is to ensure the low interest rates will be reflected in the real economy," she told Reuters in an interview.

She said it was paramount that more homes were built than the current forecast of 42,500 new homes this year, but would not say if that would translate into new money in the budget.

The centre-left government said last week it wanted to drop a long-standing budget surplus target to free up cash for investment in areas such as housing, infrastructure and education while avoiding tax rises.

Andersson will present the spring budget mid-April. The government lost a budget vote in December when the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats voted for an opposition budget, prompting mainstream parties to agree on a deal to sideline that party.

She said the upcoming budget bill would contain "big reforms" and that jobs, education and environment would be priorities. Reforms would have to be fully financed, she said.

The Riksbank's measures have been outgunned by the ECB's "big bazooka" of 60 billion euros a month in bond purchases and the Swedish crown has strengthened over the last month, raising fears a recent uptick in inflation could be scotched at birth.

"It makes it more difficult to push up inflation," Andersson said. "Europe is our biggest export market. Clearly a strong crown combined with weak demand or at least a slow recovery in Europe, of course that affects Sweden."

The Swedish currency hit its strongest level in five months against the euro last week.

It has gained more than 5 percent against the euro since the central bank surprised markets with negative rates and bond buys and said it was ready to do more - even at short notice. EURSEK=

One of the reasons behind the strong crown is an economy that grew at a 2.7 percent clip in the fourth quarter - its fastest pace in more than three years.

Andersson said the strong crown was also a threat to exports.

That makes Sweden a possible loser in a global currency war as investors flock to Sweden.

But Andersson also pointed to positive signs for inflation, saying the government forecast it had bottomed out.

Headline consumer prices rose for the first time since June last year in February.

(Additional reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Philippa Fletcher)