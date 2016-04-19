STOCKHOLM Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority said on Tuesday it - and not the central bank - should get an expanded role in policing the economy, deepening a rift between the two over who should take charge in heading off any future financial crisis.

With soaring household debt levels and real estate prices, Sweden has been locked in a debate about how to prevent imbalances from building up and threatening the health of the economy.

A report earlier this year recommended that the government review both the Riksbank's mandate and the framework for financial oversight, giving the central bank more power, a move the Financial Supervisory Authority rejected.

"The responsibility for macro prudential oversight should lie with the FSA," FSA Director General Erik Thedeen and Chairman Sven-Erik Osterberg said in a signed article in daily Dagens Nyheter.

"The Riksbank's independent role is suitable for monetary policy, but not for decisions where clearly political considerations are necessary."

The FSA said that Sweden's Financial Stability Council, which comprises the watchdog, the Riksbank, the Finance Ministry and Debt Office, should have a key role and that democratic oversight of measures that would impact the wallets of ordinary Swedes was necessary.

The two agencies have been locked in a battle over financial oversight following the financial crisis of 2008. The government handed financial policing powers to the FSA in 2013.

But the lack of measures to head off a damaging housing bubble has frustrated the Riksbank and the two agencies have repeatedly clashed.

Earlier this year, FSA chief Thedeen sent a letter to the Riksbank complaining that the central bank was stepping on the watchdog's toes over regulating banks' liquidity requirements.

The FSA said tighter mortgage rules - delayed by uncertainty over the watchdog's legal powers - were now on the way, but that more might be needed to cool the housing market.

"The FSA, therefore, needs broader powers," Thedeen and Osterberg said.

In its response to the monetary policy review by former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King and U.S. academic Marvin Goodfriend, the Riksbank said it should be given more power over financial oversight, although it did not go into specific details.

Both the FSA and the Riksbank said the watchdog's powers should be clarified, while the government undertakes a review of the framework for macro prudential oversight and the Riksbank's mandate.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)