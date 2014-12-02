STOCKHOLM Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said last-ditch talks with the centre-right opposition had failed to find common ground over budget and that he would weigh his options after a debate in parliament on Wednesday which looks all but certain to spell defeat of the government finance bill.

"There is no one on the other side of the table, it is meaningless to hold talks," Lovfen told reporters after meeting the centre-right opposition leaders of the Alliance bloc.

"We will see what the debate in parliament produces and decide (how to proceed) after that."

Lofven was speaking after talks with the centre-right opposition bloc to find common ground over the budget after the unaligned Sweden Democrats said they would effectively block the government finance bill by backing an Alliance alternative.

Facing defeat over the budget, Lofven could resign and try to form a new government with enough support to neutralise the Sweden Democrats and pass a budget. Or he could call a snap election.

(Reporting by Johan Sennero and Daniel Dickson; writing by Niklas Pollard)