STOCKHOLM Italy will benefit from the resignation of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as the country has so far under-estimated the depth of its problems, the finance minister of Sweden said on Wednesday.

Though not in the euro zone, Sweden has looked on with concern as members of the single currency club have dithered in their handling of a worsening debt crisis, fuelling economic worries that are also hitting the Nordic state's exports.

"It is a step in the right direction," Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said when asked about Berlusconi's plan to resign. "There has been no proper understanding of the problems being faced in Italy, that is the picture which I have.

"We see a lack of confidence in the Italian economy which has to be dealt with," he said.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Patrick Lannin; Editing by John Stonestreet)