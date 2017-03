STOCKHOLM Sweden's unemployment rate fell to 7.3 percent in October from 7.5 percent in the previous month, the statistics office said on Thursday.

The outcome was below a forecast of 7.5 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Total employment stood at 4.746 million people compared with 4.708 million people the previous month.

Seasonally adjusted, the unemployment rate was 7.9 percent against September's 8.0 percent.

