Police cordon off areas around the Libyan embassy in Stockholm August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Scanpix/Maja Suslin

STOCKHOLM Swedish police stormed the Libyan embassy in Stockholm Thursday after a small group of anti-Gaddafi protesters had occupied the building earlier in the day.

It was not immediately clear if any of the protesters or police had been hurt.

A police spokesman had said earlier that a five or six people occupied the embassy at around 11 a.m. (10:00 a.m. British time).

The protesters hung the flag of the Libyan rebel movement outside the embassy and also painted the door of the building with the rebel flag.

One poster hung outside the embassy read in English: "We will kill ourselves if you try to come in."

Police spokesman Kjell Lindgren said it was unclear what the protesters wanted.

A member of a Libyan organisation in Sweden who was standing outside the embassy said two of the protesters had contacted him. Helmi Alnadori said all the protesters were asylum seekers whose applications to remain in Sweden had been rejected.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson)