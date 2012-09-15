HELSINKI Sweden will not accept the European Central Bank policing Nordea (NDA.ST), the Nordic region's biggest bank based in Stockholm, unless the country joins the proposed EU banking union, its finance minister was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"As long as it remains that we are not participating in the banking union, it is unreasonable that we would be subject to the ECB's inspection, since we do not have a voting right," Anders Borg said according to YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster.

"It is totally out of the question," he added.

The EU commission earlier this week announced a plan to give the European Central Bank primary responsibility for overseeing the euro area's banks and encouraged the broader European Union to participate in the regime.

But Olli Rehn, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner, told YLE on Friday a bank like Nordea would also be a subject to ECB supervision as it operates in the sole Nordic euro member state, Finland.

"It is clear that there will be a thorough discussion on the details. But this proposal includes the idea that all the banks that operate in the euro zone, subsidiaries too, are under the euro zone bank supervision," Rehn was quoted as saying.

EU finance ministers discussed the plan in Cyprus on Saturday, and German reticence over how fast to centralise banking supervision was at odds with France, which urged prompt implementation of a plan.

(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by William Hardy)