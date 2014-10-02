Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven (L) attends a news conference with the speaker of Swedish parliament Per Westerberg (not pictured) in Stockholm, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM Sweden's parliament confirmed Stefan Lofven as the country's prime minister on Thursday with the Social Democrat leader heading a minority coalition with the Greens that will be one of the country's weakest governments for decades.

Lofven was backed by the Greens and his own party in the parliamentary vote. The Left Party, whose support the coalition needs to pass a budget, abstained.

The four-party Alliance opposition - the former government - also abstained.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, who became Sweden's third largest party after the Sept. 14 election, voted against Lofven.

Lofven will present his government's agenda and ministers on Friday.

