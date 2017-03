STOCKHOLM Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will shortly leave hospital after having been examined for nausea following a trip to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, his press secretary said on Thursday.

"He has been examined, he is out of danger and is on his way home," Lofven's press secretary Anne Ekberg said.

Lofven was taken to hospital earlier on Thursday from Arlanda airport after a visit to Ethiopia for a United Nations conference.

(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)