STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 - Sweden's services sector stabilised in December after contracting the previous month, a purchasing managers' survey showed on Friday, raising hopes that a slowdown in the economy late last year is bottoming out.

Export-dependent Sweden felt the impact of weak euro zone demand in the latter part of 2012 after a robust start to the year and both the services and manufacturing sectors have been shrinking.

However, December figures indicated some improvement. A Swedish service sector purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 49.1 points, showing only a marginal decline in activity and up from a revised 46.3 points in November, compilers Silf and Swedbank said.

A reading above 50 points shows the sector is growing and the PMI had fluctuated above and below 50 in recent months.

All the sub-indices in the December survey rose and companies raised their plans for output over the next six months. That sub-index rose to 55.9 from 49.9 in November.

"That is the highest level since August 2012 and points to the fact that services companies have a somewhat brighter view of the development of the business cycle than previously," Silf and Swedbank said in a statement.

The sub-index for orders rose to 48.8 points from 46.8 points, although it remained below the 50 mark as did the employment sub-index, which increased marginally to 48.5 points from 48.2 points.

A Swedish manufacturing PMI released on Wednesday also rose slightly but still showed the sector contracting.

"Given that the manufacturing PMI rose, it wasn't such a surprise that we saw a move higher in the services sector, but it was a touch better than we had expected," said Stefan Mellin, analyst at Dankse Markets.

Sweden's central bank cut interest rates three times last year to head off the downturn, but many economists still expect the economy contracted in the fourth quarter.

In December, the Riksbank forecast rates would remain unchanged in the year ahead after cutting borrowing costs to their lowest levels in more than two years.

However, it left open a slight chance for a further easing in policy.

Mellin said the improvement in the services and manufacturing sectors had not changed his view on the rate outlook.

"We don't think the Riksbank will cut in February, but it will in April," he said.

The central bank will announce its next rate decision on February 13.

(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Veronica Ek; Editing by Susan Fenton)