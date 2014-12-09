STOCKHOLM Sweden's centre-right opposition Moderate Party will continue to support a liberal immigration policy that has allowed thousands of asylum seekers to enter the country, the party's incoming leader said on Tuesday.

Anna Kinberg Batra's comments came a week after a far right party brought down the centre-left minority government by demanding stricter immigration policies. Sweden will hold a new election in March and the 44-year-old could become the country's first female prime minister.

"We have an asylum system which means that if you have to flee from war and oppression, you should be able to have your case tried here and get protection here," Kinberg Batra said at a news conference after being nominated party leader.

"I am proud that Sweden have the finances and opportunity to do that ... More European countries should take that responsibility."

Kinberg Batra, an economist by training, has been parliamentary group leader and economic spokeswoman for the Moderates. She was widely tipped as the party's next leader after former Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt announced he would step down following an election defeat in September.

Sweden was thrown into political turmoil last week when Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of the centre-left Social Democrats said he would call Sweden's first snap election for more than half a century.

The decision came after the far-right party Sweden Democrats brought down his minority government's budget bill by voting for the centre-right opposition's bill, instead of abstaining as has been customary in Sweden.

The Sweden Democrats also vowed to continue to bring down all budgets of all parties who let the number of immigrants to Sweden increase for current levels.

Last month the Swedish Migration Board raised its 2015 forecast for the number of asylums seekers to between 80,000 to 105,000 people, up from 64,000 to 94,000.

The Moderates saw their support crumble in September's election winning just 23 percent of the vote, down from 30 percent four years earlier.

(Editing by Alistair Scrutton)