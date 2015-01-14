STOCKHOLM The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats will call a vote of non-confidence against Prime Minister Stefan Lofven after he called off snap elections due later this year, acting party leader Mattias Karlsson told local media on Wednesday.

The Social Democrats and the Green party formed a minority government after general elections last year but failed to pass their budget bill through parliament. That prompted Prime Minister Lofven to call snap elections, only to cancel them in December after the government had reached an agreement with the opposition alliance to pass future budget bills.

"He has broken a long list of very important promises, and above all, he has refused the Swedish people an opportunity to have their say on how this very complicated parliamentary situation can be solved," Karlsson told Swedish radio.

The vote will almost certainly not succeed as the centre-right opposition has said they will not vote against Lofven.

This will be only the sixth time ever the Swedish parliament votes on non-confidence and the prime minister has passed them each time.

