STOCKHOLM Sweden's centre-left parties lead the opposition centre-right Alliance but the unaligned anti-immigration Sweden Democrats hold a firm grip on the balance of power ahead of the unscheduled election in March, a poll in daily paper Svenska Dagbladet showed on Sunday.

The governing Social Democrats and Greens plus the Left party which offers support from outside government had the backing of 44.3 percent of Swedish voters, a poll by SIFO showed, versus 40.0 percent for the centre-right bloc.

The Sweden Democrats party, which helped trigger this month's political crisis by voting down a government budget, were supported by 12.9 percent in a poll that showed only minor swings from the results in the general election in September.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven plans to call for a snap election on Dec. 29, with the ballot scheduled to take place on March 22. The last election was in September, which returned a minority centre-left government and left the Sweden Democrats holding the balance of power.

The SIFO poll was conducted between Dec. 8 and Dec. 18.

