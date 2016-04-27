STOCKHOLM Sweden's centre-right opposition Alliance bloc has a big lead over the minority coalition after the resignation of the housing minister and an ongoing asylum crisis, a poll on Wednesday showed.

The poll by Ipsos for daily Dagens Nyheter showed the four-party Alliance with a lead of 7.6 percent in April over the minority Social Democrat and Green government and the Left Party, which supports the coalition in parliament.

The Social Democrats, the biggest government party, saw their support drop to 24.4 percent in April - down 4.5 percent on the previous month and just above an all-time low of 23.7 percent hit in January 2012.

The Greens dipped marginally to 4.8 percent, just above the 4 percent hurdle to get into parliament.

The four-party Alliance opposition polled 43.8 percent.

Sweden's political landscape has been turned upside down by the rise of the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats with neither the centre-left nor centre-right able to form a stable majority. The party polled 16.6 percent, up on the month but below a high-water mark of 18.9 percent hit in December last year.

The minority coalition saw its first budget voted down and has been overwhelmed by record numbers of asylum seekers arriving last year.

It was further weakened last week when Housing Minister Mehmet Kaplan, a Green MP, was forced to resign over comments about Israel.

The Green Party's co-leaders, including Deputy Prime Minister Asa Romson, said supporters would have the chance to replace them at the party's congress in mid-May.

Should that happen, it would throw the government into crisis.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)