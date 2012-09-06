STOCKHOLM Sweden's central bank trimmed interest rates on Thursday for the first time in seven months, and it may be pushed into cutting them further by signs that one of Europe's strongest economies can no longer weather the euro zone crisis unscathed.

The 25 basis point cut to 1.25 percent showed a majority of rate setters moving nearer the two dovish members of the bank's six-person panel, who have long urged lower rates.

Business, unions and leading media had also called for a rate cut this week given low inflation along with evidence of an abrupt economic slowdown as manufacturing activity plumbed a three-year low in August.

The bank delivered, but its forecast that rates would stay at their new level into the middle of next year before rising as the economy improves was met with scepticism.

"We expect more rate cuts from the Riksbank," said Danske Markets in a note.

It said "pressure from politicians, business and other economists" had become too much for the "hawkish" majority, who have kept rates on hold since February despite objections from other board members.

Analysts have previously highlighted tensions on the Riksbank board between the doves, Deputy Governor Lars E.O. Svensson and Karolina Ekholm, and the rest.

Governor Stefan Ingves told a news conference that differences on a six-person board were normal.

Svensson on Thursday backed a cut to 1.0 percent in the repo rate and lower rate path ahead. Ekholm backed lower rates ahead, with a move to 1.0 percent later this year.

The rate outlook could also be affected by moves from the European Central bank, which kept rates on hold on Thursday, to flesh out a planned bond-buying programme to help crisis-hit Spain and Italy.

CROWN STRENGTH

Market pricing calculated by SEB, one of the few banks to forecast a rate cut on Thursday, showed investors putting a 36 percent chance for a rate cut at the next policy meeting in October, and an 86 percent chance of a reduction in December.

"We think continued low international growth and a gradually weaker labour market will make the Riksbank cut again to 1 percent in December and expect the repo rate to stay at this level throughout 2014," SEB said in a note.

Handelsbanken agreed there would be more rate cuts, but saw another 25 basis point reduction in the first half of 2013. RBS analyst Par Magnusson said he expected the bank eventually to have to lower rates by a further 50 basis points.

Explaining Thursday's rate cut, the central bank said inflation, which it targets at 2 percent over a two-year horizon, was lower than expected due to the strength of the crown.

The Swedish currency weakened after the rate cut news but remains near 12-year highs against the euro.

The Riksbank decision came as a surprise to some as a Reuters poll late in August showed most analysts expected unchanged rates. But following a run of poor domestic data, the market had begun pricing in a 50:50 chance of a cut this week.

"Growth in the Swedish economy is now slowing down after an unexpectedly strong outcome so far this year," the central bank said in a statement, adding that weak demand in the euro area would now dampen demand for exports.

"The situation in the euro area is still uncertain and could worsen, which could have further negative effects on the Swedish economy," it added.

More than half of Sweden's exports go to the Europe Union and its economy had held up surprisingly well this year, leading to higher than expected second quarter growth.

But data from purchasing managers in the industrial sector and industrial confidence have both begun to sink. Figures on Wednesday showed activity in the services sector declining along with factories.

(Reporting by Stockholm newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton, John Stonestreet)