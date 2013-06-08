Sweden's Princess Madeleine and her fiance Chris O'Neill arrive in a horse drawn carriage for the traditional National Day celebrations at Skansen in Stockholm June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Henrik Montgomery/Scanpix Sweden

STOCKHOLM A daughter of the Swedish king marries her U.S.-British banker fiancé on Saturday at a wedding to be attended by European royals and socialites from across the Atlantic.

The 30-year-old Princess Madeleine, who earned a reputation for partying in her 20s, will marry Christopher O'Neill, 38, who was born and raised in Britain but also has U.S. citizenship.

The princess, fourth in line to the throne, won sympathy among Swedes after her engagement with a long-term boyfriend ended in 2010 after reports he was found cheating on her.

But she attracted negative media coverage just days before the wedding with reports that she tried avoid a traffic ticket near the royal palace by declaring immunity.

The monarchy enjoys fairly wide support among the public in otherwise egalitarian Sweden. Madeleine will continue to live in New York where she works at a children's charity founded by her mother.

Some 600 guests will attend the wedding at the Royal Palace. After the ceremony and a 21-gun salute, a horse and carriage will take the couple to a banquet hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

