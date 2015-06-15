Sweden's Princess Madeleine and her daughter Leonore arrive for a service in the Royal Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency

King Carl XVI Gustaf leaves the maternity ward after visiting Princess Madeleine and the newborn Prince at the Danderyd hospital, north of Stockholm, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency

Head Physician Sophia Brismar Wendel, and Head Midwife Anna Stahl announce the birth of Princess Madeleine's baby during a news conference at the Danderyd hospital, north of Stockholm, June 15, 2015.

Sweden's Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neil arrive with their daughter Leonore to the wedding of her brother Prince Carl Philip to Sofia Hellqvist at the Royal Chapel in Stockholm, in this photo taken June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM Swedish Princess Madeleine gave birth to her second child, a son, on Monday, the Royal Court said.

The 33-year-old princess, fourth in line to the throne, and her newborn baby, which is sixth in line, were both well, the court said in a brief statement on its website.

Madeleine and her husband, banker Christopher O'Neill, had their first child, Princess Leonore in February last year.

Sweden is a constitutional monarchy and the king has no political power. Public support for the royal family has waned somewhat in recent years, but remains fairly broad.

Crown Princess Victoria is first in line to the throne, followed by her daughter Estelle, born in 2012, and Prince Carl Philip.

On June 13, Carl Philip married former model and reality TV star Sofia Hellqvist at the royal palace in Stockholm.

(Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Louise Ireland)