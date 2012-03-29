Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
STOCKHOLM Sweden's defence minister is to resign in the wake of weeks of allegations he knew about controversial plans for the Nordic state to help build a weapons plant for Saudi Arabia, the government said on Thursday.
Defence Minister Sten Tolgfors survived the initial reports in early March by public radio about plans for the weapons plant by saying he had not known of them. But reports of the details of the affair have continued to surface, increasing pressure on him.
"He (Tolgfors) has resigned at his own request," said Roberta Alenius, spokeswoman for Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Patrick Lannin)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
BEIRUT/ANKARA Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region.