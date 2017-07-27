Swedish PM Lofven vows to stay on regardless of outcome of no confidence vote - daily DN

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will stay on even if the opposition ousts his defence minister in the wake of an scandal over the leaking of sensitive data, Lofven said on Thursday

Lofven accepted the resignations of the interior minister and infrastructure minister on Thursday but kept Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist in his cabinet, despite the opposition threatening a vote of no confidence against all three ministers.

"We will handle that situation as well. I'm the country's prime minister and will handle that too," Lofven told daily Dagens Nyheter.

Lofven said would stay on until the next election.