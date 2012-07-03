VISBY, Sweden The Swedish government plans to present a stimulus package in the autumn budget to boost growth in the Nordic region's biggest economy, focusing on research and development, infrastructure and lower corporate taxes, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

"We are ready for short term stimulus," Anders Borg told Reuters in an interview. "We are actually not aiming for a balanced budget in 2013. We will probably have a small deficit."

"We are talking about maybe half a percentage point or so," Borg added during a weeklong political gathering in the island of Gotland in Sweden.

The stimulus package comes as the Swedish economy shows signs of a slowdown amid the European crisis.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Alistair Scrutton)