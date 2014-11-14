STOCKHOLM Sweden has secured conclusive evidence a foreign submarine did enter its waters last month, triggering a week-long hunt and the biggest military mobilization in the Nordic country since the Cold War, a Swedish daily reported on Friday.

Svenska Dagbladet newspaper cited unidentified sources as saying the Swedish military's analysis of findings during the hunt had yielded proof that at least one small foreign submarine had been operating in the archipelago due east of Stockholm.

The Swedish government and military declined to comment but said a news conference with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, the defence minister and the commander-in-chief of the Swedish military would be held at 5.30 a.m. ET.

During last month's hunt hundreds of troops, stealth war ships and helicopters scoured waters off the Swedish capital after reports of foreign "underwater activity".

The military said then that it was likely that a foreign submarine or divers had been active in the archipelago, but fell short of concluding that there was absolute proof of an intrusion into Swedish water.

