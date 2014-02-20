Sweden's Minister of Finance Anders Borg speaks during the international conference ''Against The Odds: Lessons From The Recovery In The Baltics'' in Riga June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM Sweden's centre-right government, facing an election in September, announced on Thursday a package of tax hikes and savings measures to boost public finances that are already some of the strongest in Europe.

Finance Minister Anders Borg said the measures, which include reducing tax breaks on private pension savings and higher taxes on cars, alcohol and tobacco, would raise up to 9.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.42 billion) a year over the coming four years.

"Everything speaks for Sweden having sufficient barriers in place before the next downturn," Borg said. "These savings should happen if we don't want to get caught with our pants down next time."

The measures would raise 6.9 billion crowns in 2015, rising to 9.1 billion the following two years and 9.2 billion in 2018.

Sweden has recovered relatively quickly from the economic crisis partly because strong public finances have meant that the government has been able to cut taxes and increase spending to boost growth.

With the economy expected to pick up speed this year, the government believes fiscal policy needs to be tightened again.

Tax hikes are usually unpopular with voters and opinion polls put the four-party Alliance government around 17 percentage points behind the centre-left opposition led by the Social Democrats.

But the opposition is also planning tax hikes and the government is betting that having led the country through the recent economic crisis relatively unscathed, tough love will win over voters who prize Sweden's recent economic stability.

The current measures mean the country should hit the country's goal of a surplus of 1 percent of GDP in 2018.

Borg forecast the economy would grow 2.5 percent this year and 3.5 percent in 2015.

An SIFO poll for daily Svenska Dagbladet this week showed Sweden's centre-left opposition parties would garner 52.8 percent of votes if an election were held now.

($1 = 6.4911 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)