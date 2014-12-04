STOCKHOLM Swedish IT consultancy firms expect the market sentiment to be better in 2015 than in 2014, a survey done by research firm Redeye showed on Thursday.

"None of the companies think the market sentiment will be worse during 2015," Redeye said in its report which comprises 30 of the main IT consultancy companies in Sweden, including HiQ and Acando.

Slightly more than half of the consultancy firms, 53 percent, see a better market sentiment in 2015, while the rest expect unchanged sentiment next year compared to 2014.

"There are small positive signs, nothing major, it looks stable ahead of next year," Erik Kramming, analyst at Redeye and co-author of the report, told Reuters.

Retail sales is a particularly strong sector as well as the public sector, Kramming said. The telecom sector is recovering, while the auto industry is expected to be even worse next year than in 2014, he said, adding that the consultancy firms have good visibility for the next six months.

