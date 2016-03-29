Nina Lagergren receives the Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of her half-brother Raoul Wallenberg from House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), while Gregory Meeks (D-NY) (L) and Steny Hoyer (D-MD) (2nd L) watch in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington July 9, 2014. Wallenberg is being honored for saving the lives of nearly 100,000 Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The U.S. Postal Service issued April 24 a stamp commemoration World War II hero Raoul Wallenberg. The stamp was unveiled at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in honor of the Swedish diplomat who helped save tens of thousands of Jews from Nazi death camps, primarily by issuing safe passes and creating safe houses. REUTERS/File

Sweden's Foreign Minister Carl Bildt delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Wallenberg Year in the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, January 17, 2012. The exhibition commemorates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, who had helped save tens of thousands of Jews in the Hungarian capital Budapest during the final days of World War II. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

STOCKHOLM The Swedish Tax Authority said it is ready to declare Raoul Wallenberg dead, more than 70 years after the diplomat, who helped rescue thousands of Hungarian Jews at the end of the Second World War, was captured by Soviet forces in Budapest.

The fate of Wallenberg, who would be 104 years old this year, has been shrouded in mystery since he was captured in 1945. He had helped save thousands of Jews from the Nazis by issuing them provisional Swedish passports so they could flee to Sweden.

A Russian report claimed he died in the infamous Lubyanka prison in 1947, but no definitive proof has been put forward.

Wallenberg, from one of Sweden's most powerful business family dynasties, has been made an honorary citizen of the United States, Canada, Hungary, Austria and Israel, and he was awarded the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal in 2012.

SEB bank, executor of his estate, asked the tax authority to declare him dead. The authority said in an announcement in daily Svenska Dagbladet that it will take a decision on the matter after a period of six months.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Hugh Lawson)