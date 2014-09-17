Party leader Jimmie Akesson celebrates at the election night party of the Sweden Democrats in Stockholm, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM The far right anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats could support a budget proposal put forward by the opposition, a move that would sink a centre-left government finance bill and possibly spark a new election, its leader said on Wednesday.

"We can be forced into a situation where, for political reasons, we have to chose a budget that is the least damaging for Sweden," Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson told reporters.

The centre-left won Sunday's general election but fell short of a majority in parliament and will face a big hurdle in cobbling together enough support to pass a budget in just a few weeks time.

