STOCKHOLM Swedish union IF Metall said on Thursday it could in within days demand Saab SWAN.AS be declared bankrupt after a court rejected the Swedish Automobile-owned SWAN.AS carmaker's request for protection against creditors.

"We will now thoroughly analyse the new situation. If the company doesn't find another solution or files a bankruptcy request themselves, we may be forced to do that in the next few days," Stefan Lofven, head of blue collar-union IF Metall, said in a statement.

IF Metall has some 1,500 members working at Saab.

White-collar union Unionen, with some 1,000 members at Saab, said it saw several reasons to act fast.

"We will make a decision now (on whether to demand Saab bankrupt)," Martin Wastfelt, chief lawyer at Unionen, said. "It's all about minimising the risks to secure our members' money."

Saab employees have not received their August wages and Saab needs to be declared bankrupt or be granted protection from creditors for a government wage insurance scheme to kick in.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)