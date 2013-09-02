London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
KEY WEST, Florida A 64-year-old American long-distance swimmer, Diana Nyad, completed a 35-year-long quest to cross the Florida Straits on Monday, becoming the first person to swim from Cuba without a shark cage.
Nyad came ashore in Key West about 53 hours after she set off from Havana, completing the estimated 110-mile journey to the Florida Keys.
Nyad was making her fifth attempt in 35 years to make the crossing, and set a record for the longest ocean swim without a shark cage or flippers, according to her crew.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.