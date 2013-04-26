Michael Bohl and Rohan Taylor have been tasked with rebuilding Australia's tattered swimming programme after its worst Olympic return in 20 years and criticism of the team's culture and sport's governance.

The powerhouse programme also had its funding cut by almost six percent by the Australian Sports Commission earlier this week after a poor performance at the London Games where the team failed to win an individual gold and ended with just 10 medals.

Five members of the men's 4x100 freestyle relay squad also admitted to taking an Australian Olympic Committee banned sedative as part of a bonding session before the London Games. All were fined and censured by Swimming Australia.

Bohl, who has coached Beijing Olympic champion Stephanie Rice, will take charge of the women's team, while Taylor, a former coach of Beijing breaststroke champion Leisel Jones, will coach the men's squad.

The pair will work with high performance director Michael Scott, Swimming Australia (SA) said in a statement, though their appointments were only until the world championships in Barcelona from July 28-August 4.

"Ultimately we will be looking at appointing a head coach post the World Championships in August, and work with Michael once he starts to plan that process," SA president Barclay Nettlefold said in a statement.

"But this is the right combination for 2013 and we're fortunate to have such experience to draw on.

"Both men will complement Michael Scott's skills in the area of high performance and I've said all along that our job is to enable athletes and coaches to perform at their best, and that's what this coaching unit is designed to do."

The team's previous head coach Leigh Nugent resigned in March after allegations he failed to handle indiscipline in the ranks, though SA said they would welcome him back after "a break" to take up a mentoring role under Scott.

The Australian national championships, a selection meeting for the world titles, began in Adelaide earlier on Friday and runs until May 3.

"We'll have just 86 days to prepare for Barcelona, following the team selection next week, and our focus as a team and then as a men's group, has to be about pulling together the best preparation possible," Taylor said.

"I'm looking forward to working with the athletes and coaches over the next three months. It is a challenge for all of us to prepare as best we can and one that we are all capable of meeting."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Patrick Johnston)