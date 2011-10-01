Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
SYDNEY Australian swimmer Kenrick Monk, a former relay world champion, has admitted lying to police over an accident which jeopardised his chances of competing at the London Olympics.
The 23-year-old, who won gold as a heat swimmer in the 4x100m medley at the 2007 world championships, broke his right elbow in two places in Brisbane on Wednesday and initially told police he had been run down by a car.
Swimming Australia said in a statement on Saturday that Monk had now admitted that he had fallen off a skateboard with no other vehicle involved.
"The entire matter is regrettable and we will be making no further comment until the full details of the incident are known," said Swimming Australia chief Kevin Neil.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk tweaked the selection criteria for the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe by placing a premium on in-form players, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.
LONDON English Football Association chairman Greg Clarke will step down if the government does not support his proposals to reform the under-fire governing body, he said ahead of a parliamentary debate on Thursday.