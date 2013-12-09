Simpson backs Shakespeare for permanent role at Leicester
Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.
PARIS Frenchman Amaury Leveaux, a key member of the victorious 4x100 metres freestyle relay team that stunned American favourites at the 2012 London Olympics, announced his retirement from the sport on Monday.
"Swimming has given a lot to me ... But I wanted to move on. I had my hour of glory," Leveaux, 28, told French TV channel beIN Sport.
Leveaux, who also owns three Olympic silver medals, had said last month he planned to take a year off before returning for the 2016 Rio Games but on Monday confirmed the break would be permanent.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
WELLINGTON Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams' arrest for allegedly purchasing cocaine last week in France was "disappointing", according to current captain Kieran Read and New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew.